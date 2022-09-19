Enemy attacks were repulsed in areas of Mykolaivka Druha, Kurdiumivka and Zaitseve settlements, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 09/19/2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 208 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus efforts on organizing defense and maintaining the captured territories, attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, as well as disruption of the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. It is shelling the positions of our troops along the line clash, takes measures to regroup its units in certain directions, introduces reserves and does not stop aerial reconnaissance. The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 9 air strikes, carried out more than 11 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare. The infrastructure of more than 24 settlements was damaged. In particular, these are Siversk, Kramatorsk, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Stepove, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka, Olhivske, Sukhy Stavok, Myroliubivka and Petrivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the enemy inflicts fire from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Siversky direction - in the area of ​​Mykolaivka settlement of Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Ivashki, Hoptivka, Huriiv, Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiivka, Kamianka, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Kupiansk and Holubivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Sviatohirsk, Raihorodok, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, Sosnove, Mykolaivka, Bohorodychne, Pryshyb and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Vesele, Viimka, Mykolaivka Druha, New York, Oleksandropil, Yuriivka, Rozhivka, Zaitseve and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Opytne, Karlivka and Pervomaiske;

on the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Prechystivka, Novomayorske, Myrne, Dorozhnianka, Nove, Vilne Pole, Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Chersovne, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Pavlivka, Huliaipilske, Huliaipole, Novopil and Vremivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy was shelling along the entire contact line. More than 30 settlements were damaged by fire. Among them are Snihurivka, Shyroke, Blahodativka, Novovoznesensk, Suhy Stavok, Myroliubivka and Olhyne.

The enemy continues to take drastic measures to keep the situation under its control. The command of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian occupation troops held a meeting with the commanders of units and units operating in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to the available information, at the specified event, attention was emphasized to maintaining the occupied positions and preventing the breakthrough of the Defense Forces deep into the occupied territory.

At the training ground near the city of Torets, the occupiers set up a training camp for the training of personnel who arrived from prisons to supplement the units of the 1st Army Corps that suffered losses during the hostilities. In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, collaborators and local residents of the Bilokurakinsk and Troitsk districts loyal to the occupiers, who actively cooperated with the occupation authorities, leave for the territory of the Russian Federation. They are trying to take with them documents confirming their illegal activities as members of self-proclaimed authorities.

During the current day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mykolaivka Druha, Kurdiumivka and Zaitseve settlements.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, one position of an anti-aircraft missile system and one ammunition depot. In addition, our air defense units destroyed the Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile and three enemy UAVs in various directions.

Rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on 5 strongholds and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as 3 ammunition warehouses of the occupiers. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.

The facts of damage to enemy personnel and facilities for September 18 of the current year in the Zaporizhzhia region have been confirmed. 10 artillery systems, 5 units of military equipment and enemy personnel were destroyed in the specified direction. According to available information, more than one hundred servicemen were injured.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.