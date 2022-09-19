Second case of monkey pox was registered in Ukraine, - Ministry of Health

On September 19, a second case of monkeypox was registered in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

"Currently, the patient was hospitalized with the following symptoms: high fever, a rash on the face, mouth, and hands. According to the patient, the rash appeared at the end of August. However, the visit to the hospital took place a few days ago," the report says.

The Ministry of Health noted that the first case of the relevant disease was registered on September 15. According to preliminary data, these cases are not related to each other.

