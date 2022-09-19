Ministry of Defense about front: Everyone is waiting for victory, but fact that enemy does not advance deep is also victory

Russia has concentrated the largest number of its troops and weapons in the Donetsk region and in the south, and now the task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in these areas of the front is to prevent the enemy from advancing deep.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Last week, you and I had very pleasant events, the occupied territories in the Kharkiv region were vacated, and we announced that 8,500 square kilometers had been vacated. Today, stabilization measures are taking place, our task is to implement the necessary security measures, considering that the territory was under occupation The second task is to keep these territories," Maliar said.

She reminded that the front line remains very large - it is 1,300 km, where active hostilities are taking place. Maliar called the Donetsk region and the south of Ukraine, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are "heroically resisting" the Russian army, as the epicenters of the use of military forces by the Russian Federation.

"The main efforts of the Armed Forces today are focused on preventing the enemy from advancing and on the possibility of returning our territories," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Commenting on the situation in the Kherson region, Maliar said that "everyone is waiting for victory", but it should be understood that the enemy is superior in terms of the number of weapons and personnel, and one should not underestimate the enemy.

"The fact that the enemy does not advance deep into the territory of Ukraine is also a victory, it is also an extremely powerful effort of our armed forces," Maliar added.