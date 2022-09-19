Talked about further military aid to Ukraine, - Kuleba held meeting with American congressman Meeks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with the head of the international committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Gregory Meeks in the USA further military aid to Ukraine, recognition of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and bringing it to justice.

As Censor.NET informs, Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter.

"I started my visit to the USA with a meeting with Gregory Meeks. I am grateful to the US Congress for its ironclad support for Ukraine. We focused on further military aid to Ukraine, recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, holding it accountable and ensuring global food security," the minister said.

