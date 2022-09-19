Every person taken as a prisoner of war was stripped by invaders. Russian soldiers searched for "Nazi" tattoos, then tortured and killed - Nebytov

This was reported by the Head of the Kiev region police Andriy Nebytov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Every person captured was stripped naked by the occupiers. Russian soldiers looked for "Nazi" tattoos and couldn't find any, whereupon they tortured and killed them. Many were shot by snipers," Nebitov noted.

See more: In a mass grave near Izyum, a man’s body was found with signs of torture - his hands were tied and his scrotum was cut off. PHOTOS 18+

He noted that it is important to remind the world every day how the army of the Russian Federation acts. "It is not only the tragedy of Bucha, we see it in Izyum, and we will see it in all our cities, while occupied, there is all evidence of criminal activity. Russia is a country-terrorist", - added the Head of the Kyiv region police.