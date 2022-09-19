ENG
War in Ukraine
As a result of shelling in Sumy region on September 19, a man was wounded, - OTU "Sumy"

On Monday, September 19, Russian occupants shelled Sumy region, injuring one person.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by Operational-tactical unit "Sumy".

"In the afternoon, there was recorded shelling of the Krasnopilsk district, which was carried out by the Russian Federation," the report reads.

The enemy used rocket artillery to shell Slavgorod. As a result, a residential house caught fire. A car was also damaged.

"One civilian was wounded. According to preliminary information, concussion and shrapnel wounds," the message added.

