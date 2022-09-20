Night-time shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged 42 private houses and 34 apartments, - City Council

Recent Russian shelling damaged 42 private homes and 34 apartments in ten multi-story buildings in Zaporizhzhia, some of those properties were already repaired by evening.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolyi Kurtev

He noted: " Zaporizhzhia residents! The latest Rashist shelling damaged 42 private sector houses and 34 apartments in ten multi-story buildings in the city. These are terrible numbers. After all, it is frightening to even imagine what the people who woke up at night from the sounds of explosions, broken glass and shattered roofs have experienced.

But I am sure that we, the people of Zaporizhzhia, cannot be intimidated, not broken and not subdued. Proof of this is the fact that after such a hard night, the city began to work in the morning, and the relevant services began to eliminate the consequences of the arrivals.

I went out to the scene of the shelling, talked to utility workers and management company representatives, and made sure they worked quickly. At present, the damage has been repaired in ten apartments and twelve private houses."

Details: Also, enemy shelling on Monday night left part of the city without power for a while. Kurtev promised that on Tuesday, street lights will already be on in all neighborhoods at dawn.

