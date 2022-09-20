In Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression 166 medical institutions were damaged, seven more destroyed - Ministry of Health

In Kharkiv region, as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, according to preliminary data, 166 medical facilities were damaged and seven more were completely destroyed.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Ministry of Health.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Oleksiy Yaremenko, "for almost 7 months our medics in the occupation did the impossible - under shelling and constant threats they continued to save the lives and health of Ukrainians. Russians have been deliberately destroying and damaging our medical system all this time. They destroyed the walls, mutilated our hospitals, but fortunately we managed to save the most valuable thing - our people."

"Now we are actively working with local authorities and heads of medical institutions to ensure their priority needs and to rebuild hospitals and outpatient clinics," said Yaremenko.

Damage caused by the enemy is being assessed for each medical facility. Russian army shells and missiles significantly destroyed the medical infrastructure in Kharkiv Region, and the invaders removed expensive equipment, medicines, and consumables from hospitals.

Yaremenko informed that despite the temporary seizure of the Kharkiv region by the Russian invaders, medical workers were provided with monthly salaries.

"Hospitals that were under occupation in Kharkiv region for more than half a year provided medics with a base salary of at least 20,000 UAH for a doctor and 13,500 UAH for a nurse," Yaremenko noted.

He added that "at present, most medical institutions have balances in their accounts that will allow them to continue paying their employees".

At the beginning of March, the government changed its approach to financing medical institutions located in temporarily occupied territory or involved in the front lines. Consequently, each hospital was guaranteed 1/12 of its annual funding each month from the National Health Service. This made it possible to hold the system together at a critical moment, to ensure the payment of medical workers and uninterrupted operation of the hospitals.

