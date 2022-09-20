Within a day, an Su-25 attack aircraft, an X-59 guided air missile and five operational-tactical drones were destroyed - AFU Air Force

During the day on September 19, anti-aircraft missile units of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed seven airborne targets.

It was informed by Censor.NЕT referring to AFU's Air Defense Command.

Ukrainians destroyed one Su-25 attack aircraft, one X-59 air-to-surface guided missile and five operational-tactical UAVs of the Russian occupation forces.

See more: Russian drone "Kartograph" was destroyed in Mykolayiv region. PHOTO