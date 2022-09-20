Control over 118 settlements has been restored in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian authorities established control and carried out a sweep in 118 settlements of the region that were under occupation, in 12 settlements the "sweeping" is still ongoing.

As Censor.NET informs, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhenii Yenin stated this on the air of "Suspilne" during the national marathon on September 19.

He stated: "Only in the past day, control has been established and the clearing of 12 settlements is underway. Since the beginning of the de-occupation measures, control has been established and clearing has been carried out in 118 settlements, in which approximately 50 thousand civilians live."

According to Yenin, on September 18, half a hundred bodies of civilians were found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, since the beginning of de-occupation, law enforcement officers have found 168 bodies - but in which settlements of the region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs official did not specify.

Read more: During occupation of Balakliya, Russians brutally murdered a lawyer of an agricultural enterprise in a torture chamber, - National Police

Law enforcement officers exhumed 52 people from 48 graves at the improvised cemetery in Izium, Yenin said. He confirmed that there were signs of torture on the bodies of the dead.

"We continue to find bodies with signs of violent death, there are many of them. These are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws, including severed genitalia," the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs said.

According to Yenin, the improvised burial that was found under Izium is not the last even in this place.

Read more: In Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression 166 medical institutions were damaged, seven more destroyed - Ministry of Health