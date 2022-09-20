During September 19, 90 occupiers, 3 tanks, 3 howitzers, 6 self-propelled guns, 6 anti-aircraft guns, and 1 warehouse were destroyed in southern direction, - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on September 19.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook of the Command.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area remains steadily tense but under control.

The enemy continues to focus efforts on defense organization and attempts to hold captured territories. It tries to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces, fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line. In some directions, he takes measures to regroup his units, introduces reserves, and activates air reconnaissance.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations with the forces of the motorized rifle platoon in the direction of Davydov Brid - Bilohirka. Detected in time and stopped by artillery fire. He retreated with losses.

Attempts to set up an alternative crossing across the Dnipro were unsuccessful in the area of Novaya Kakhovka and Kozatsky. The guidance of the crossing could not withstand fire control and stopped. The barge, loaded with weapons, equipment, and personnel, came under fire and replenished the underwater fleet of the occupiers.

During the day of the battle, the enemy also continued shelling our positions along the front line, on adjacent territorial communities, launched 3 air strikes and 3 missile strikes.

In the Kryvy Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy continued blackmail with missile strikes on critical infrastructure. There were no casualties.

In the evening, rockets from the "Smerch" salvo fire system, and later also from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, hit the Bashtan district of the Mykolaiv region. Open areas of the terrain, agricultural lands are affected. No human losses.

Our aircraft made 15 strikes against the enemy. 2 UAVs of operational-tactical level "Orlan-10" and "Orlan-30" were destroyed.

Missile and artillery units carried out more than 260 fire missions, including in 4 areas of concentration of enemy reserves of manpower and equipment in the Beryslav, Henichesk, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts, on bridges and alternative crossings - pontoons and barges.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are 90 rockets, 3 tanks, 8 units of other armored vehicles, 3 howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S",

4 self-propelled 152 mm "Akatsia", 2 self-propelled guns "Giatsint-S", 6 rocket salvo systems "Hrad" and an enemy ammunition depot in Pravdyno.

With the abatement of the storm, the enemy ship group increased to 10 units, which continue to hide along the Crimean coast. On combat duty are 3 surface-to-surface missile carriers of 24 calibers and 3 large amphibious ships.