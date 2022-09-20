Russia should return Crimea to Ukraine. This is what is needed and what is expected - Erdogan

Russia must return all occupied territories to Ukraine. This also applies to Crimea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Anadolu".

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russia's position and, secondly, the return of captured territories to Ukraine are of particular importance in the matter of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

A personal meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin is necessary to resolve all the disputed points, however, despite all attempts, it has not yet been possible to organize a direct dialogue between them.

According to him, when peace is achieved between Russia and Ukraine, the return of captured territories, including the occupied Crimea in 2014, is of particular importance.

"This is what is needed and what is expected. In this matter, Mr. Guterres (UN Secretary-General. - Ed.) has taken certain steps. There are steps that we have taken. The return of (territory. - Ed.) will really facilitate our work." - stressed the President of Turkey.

"The Crimean Tatars are also our compatriots. We told Russia that if you take this step, you will calm us down, calm down Ukraine, and calm down the Crimean Tatars." But, unfortunately, since then, not a single step has been taken in this direction."

