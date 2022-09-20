5 028 13
Ukraine and Russia agreed on exchange of 200 prisoners of war, - Erdogan
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Ukraine and Russia managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war.
He stated this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Anadolu".
The President of Turkey believes that thanks to this "a significant step forward will be made".
"According to the agreement of the parties, 200 hostages will be exchanged," he said.
Erdogan also noted that no "invasion can be justified".
