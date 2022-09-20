ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7055 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 028 13
POWs (203) war (20236) exchange (246) captivity (618) Russia (9721) Erdogan (153)

Ukraine and Russia agreed on exchange of 200 prisoners of war, - Erdogan

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

полонені,обмін

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Ukraine and Russia managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war.

He stated this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Anadolu".

The President of Turkey believes that thanks to this "a significant step forward will be made".

"According to the agreement of the parties, 200 hostages will be exchanged," he said.

Erdogan also noted that no "invasion can be justified".

Read more: Russia should return Crimea to Ukraine. This is what is needed and what is expected - Erdogan

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 