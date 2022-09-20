Rashists hit Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Toretsk. High-rise buildings were damaged. There may be people under rubble. PHOTOS

The police documented 15 Russian war crimes. The occupiers target homes and infrastructure. In Bakhmut, people may remain under the rubble, a rescue operation is underway.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

The enemy launched nine fire attacks on Avdiivka. The cities of Toretsk, Bakhmut, the villages of Dorozhne, Elyzavetivka, Khromove, and Yakovlivka were also affected. There are dead civilians. 10 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 7 residential buildings, workshops of a coke-chemical plant, a railway station.

"At night, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on Bakhmut. An apartment building was destroyed, a fire broke out. Two people may be under the rubble. Police and rescuers are working on the spot. In the previous day, shelling of the city of Chasiv Yar was recorded, where a school and two five-story buildings were destroyed, as well as another attack on Mykolaivka - six private houses were damaged," the message reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of AAF about liberated Bohorodychne in Donetsk region: "Ghost village. Invaders’ belongings are scattered everywhere". VIDEO

Criminal proceedings have been opened by the police and SSU.







See more: Rashists set fire to 14 populated areas of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS





