Ukraine will ask for more weapons until it defeats Russian Federation, - Kuleba

Ukraine will ask allies for more weapons until the country wins the war against Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We will ask for weapons (at the UN General Assembly. - Ed.) because we are at war, and when you wage war against such an enemy, you need more weapons. Sometimes I am asked if we have enough weapons that we received and I always answer that I will be able to say enough only after the victory of Ukraine. Until then, we will ask for more," the minister said.

He added that Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in the east shows that it makes sense to provide the Armed Forces with more weapons.

"Ukraine's counteroffensive is a clear signal to everyone that it is working. That it makes sense to help Ukraine with weapons, because we can defeat President Putin and his army on our territory," Kuleba said.

Read more: Talked about further military aid to Ukraine, - Kuleba held meeting with American congressman Meeks