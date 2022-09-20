"Referendums" in Donbas completely change vector of Russia’s development for decades, - Medvedev

Former President of Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that the "referendums" in the occupied Donbas will change the vector of Russia’s development for decades.

He writes about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"They (referendums) completely change the vector of Russia's development for decades. And not only our country. Because after their implementation and acceptance of new territories into Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will become irreversible," writes Medvedev.

He insists that if appropriate changes are made to the constitution of the Russian Federation, then no future leader of Russia "will be able to reverse these decisions."

"That's why these referendums are so feared in Kyiv and in the West. That's why they need to be held," Medvedev is convinced.

