Hungary says that EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia, - Reuters

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia, as this would only deepen the energy supply crisis and harm Europe.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"The EU should...stop mentioning the 8th package of sanctions, should stop outlining measures that will only further exacerbate the energy supply crisis," Szijjarto said.

