Council of EU approved macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in amount of 5 billion euros

The Council of the EU officially decided to urgently provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros of additional macro-financial assistance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Council of the EU.

It is noted that this financial assistance complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, customs, and defense spheres, as well as in the development sphere.

"The European Union supports Ukraine. We keep our promises and help ensure that the Ukrainian state and its key infrastructure can continue to function despite Russia's aggressive war," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanyura emphasized.

This macro-financial assistance in the amount of 5 billion euros will be provided to Ukraine in the form of preferential long-term loans.

Read more: EU approved seventh package of sanctions against Russia