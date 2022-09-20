It is already known about death of almost 6 thousand civilians in Ukraine since February 24, but real numbers are much higher, - UN

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was able to confirm 5,916 deaths and 8,616 injuries of civilians in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the organization's website.

It is believed that the actual figures are much higher, as there are delays in receiving information from some places where fighting is ongoing and many reports still need to be confirmed.

According to UNHCR, most of the recorded casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a large impact zone, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as rockets and airstrikes.

Серед загиблих, за даними ООН, 379 дітей, серед поранених - 663.