war (20236) Luhansk region (1199) occupation (1575) pseudo-referendum (64)

They want to hold "referendum" in occupied Donetsk region and Luhansk region from September 23 to 27 (updated)

The so-called "referendum" will be held in the occupied part of Luhansk Region on September 23-27.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

"The referendum on the entry of the LPR into Russia will take place from September 23 to 27," said the "first deputy speaker of the republic's parliament."

Leader Denys Pushylin also announced that the "referendum" in the occupied part of Donetsk region will be held from September 23 to 27.

Read more: "There cannot be any agreement that would be based on territorial concessions from side of Ukraine", - Kuleba

