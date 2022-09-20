The invaders plan to hold the so-called "referendum" not on the territory of the occupied Kherson region from September 23 to 27.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

"The referendum on the entry of the Kherson region into Russia will be held from September 23 to 27," said Ukrainian traitor Volodymyr Saldo.

