Neither "referendums" nor hybrid "mobilization" will change anything, Ukraine will continue to liberate its territories, - Kuleba

Russia was and remains an aggressor state.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"Neither fake "referendums" nor hybrid "mobilization" will change anything. Russia was and remains an aggressor state that illegally occupies part of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will continue to liberate them no matter what they didn't say in Russia," the minister emphasized.

We will remind you that the Russian invaders will hold pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from September 23 to 27.

Also, a pseudo-referendum will be held on September 23-27 in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

