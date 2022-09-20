Rashists plan to hold "referendum" in occupied Zaporizhzhia and rename region to "Zaporizhzhia Krai"

The Russian invaders plan to hold a pseudo-referendum also on the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Krai.

This was stated by the so-called "representative of the local administration" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Volodymyr Rogov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in case of "inclusion of the region into the Russian Federation", it should be renamed "Zapizhzhia Krai".

We will remind you that the Russian invaders will hold pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from September 23 to 27.

Also, a pseudo-referendum will be held on September 23-27 in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

