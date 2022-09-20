Ukrainian captive women are kept by Russians on equal footing with men

Women are kept in cramped cells and without hygiene products. Some are not allowed to comb their hair or cut it altogether.

This was reported by representatives of the PO "Media Initiative for Human Rights", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The journalist of the PO "MIHR" Maria Klymyk spoke about the analysis of the testimonies of women who were in Russian captivity. Several key signs were established by which the Russians illegally detained them.

"I spoke with women from different regions - both civilians and military. The conditions of detention were always the same, especially if it concerned civilians. That is, they either took part in rallies or were on lists because they were wives of soldiers, policemen, journalists or generally had some influence on society," she said.

Representatives of the PO told in which conditions Ukrainian prisoners are kept. Most often, women are kept in basements and colonies. Some are taken to Russia.

Read more: Military personnel of AFU will receive winter clothing on time, - Ministry of Defense

"The conditions of detention were mostly the same - they were not given any means of hygiene, there was no special treatment. Sometimes ten women were kept in cells designed for two or three people. Just as men were kept, so were women - except that they did not use physical violence . After being brought to the place, and especially to the Russian Federation, they were shaved naked, others were not allowed to wash, comb or tie their hair. No medical assistance was provided. That is, they were not treated at all as female prisoners, as stipulated in the Geneva Conventions," Klymyk said.

How many Ukrainian women are currently in Russian captivity is not known for sure. During the entire period of official exchanges of bulls, 39 women - both civilians and military personnel - were released.