After "referendums", Russian Federation will have no chance of diplomatic solution, - PO

The pseudo-referendums planned by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territories will not affect the position of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, pseudo-referendums will nullify the slightest chance for diplomacy, presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said in a comment to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to the propagandist mass media, the occupiers plan to hold pseudo-referendums on "joining Russia" of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions from September 23 to 27.

"No matter how casuistry Russia tries to cover up its military defeats, and no matter how it hints at a total war, this will not change the position of the Armed Forces and the president as the supreme commander. All internationally recognized Ukrainian territories will be deoccupied. But without "referendums" there is still the slightest chance for a diplomatic solution. After the "referendums" - no," said Nikiforov.

Also, according to him, Ukraine expects that countries that have so far refused to recognize that Russia is waging a war of aggression in the 21st century, "will finally stop hiding behind neutrality and stand on the right side of history."

See more: Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said. PHOTOS