Occupiers are suffering significant losses in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions and have decided to transfer regiment from Syria to Ukraine, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 09/20/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 209 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions.It fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, takes measures to regroup its troops, and constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance.

During the current day, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 20 air strikes, carried out more than 15 shellings with multiple rocket launchers on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare. As a result of the terrorist actions of the Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was damaged during the current day. Among them are Sloviansk, Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Stepne, Nikopol and Ochakiv. In the settlement of Pechenihy, the occupiers tried to destroy the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir, but were unsuccessful. The threat of air and missile strikes by the enemy on the entire territory of Ukraine remains.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissia directions. In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various calibers:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of settlements Mykhailove and Huta Studenetska of Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka and Riasne of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Derhachi, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Shevchenkive, Kupiansk and Kamianka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yarova, Pryshyb, Donetske, Serebrianka, Shchurove, Raihorodok, Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka, Siversk, Ivano-Dariivka, Rozdolivka, Oleksandrivka and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut region – Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Mayorsk and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction – Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Novosilka, Novopil, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novomayorske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Chervone, Dorozhnianka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

More than 25 settlements were shelled by the enemy in the South Bug direction. In particular, Visokopillia, Myroliubivka, Novohryhorivka, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Shyroke, Zoria, Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Myrne and Oleksandrivka.

As a result of the successful actions of units of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to suffer significant losses. Medical facilities in the city of Horlivka are full of seriously wounded servicemen of the occupation forces. In addition, two large trucks with the bodies of dead persons from the 1st Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were moved from the territory of the Kherson region to the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The quantity is being specified.

Due to the unsuccessful conduct of covert mobilization measures, the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation made a decision to withdraw units of the 217th Parachute Regiment from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and their further preparation for transfer to the territory of Ukraine.

Units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Kurdiumivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka.

During the current day, in order to support the actions of ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and one position of an anti-aircraft missile complex. In addition, our air defense units destroyed one enemy UAV.

Missile troops and artillery during the current day inflicted fire damage on 30 enemy objects. In particular, in 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 areas of concentration of artillery, as well as 3 warehouses of ammunition. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.