Four more traitors were exposed in Kherson, - Prosecutor General’s Office

Three former experts and an employee of the Kherson detention center agreed to cooperate with the aggressor.

Law enforcement officers informed four Ukrainian citizens in absentia about suspicion of collaborative activities in temporarily occupied Kherson. As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, since May of this year, three former experts and an employee of the Kherson detention center agreed to the proposal of the occupation authorities and voluntarily took up positions in the pseudo-law enforcement agency - the "Expert Forensic Center of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region".

The post of director of the structure created by the occupiers was taken by a former employee of the ITT, who manages the pseudo-organization, recruits personnel and calls on the local population to cooperate with the invaders.

The remaining three suspects assumed the positions of the so-called "head of the laboratory of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, medicines and poisonous substances, explosives and gunshot products", "initiator of the sector of commodity and gemological examination", "senior forensic expert of handwriting examinations". They perform official duties assigned by the occupation authorities.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings under the article on collaborative activity is carried out by the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects face up to 15 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities with confiscation of property.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU had exposed eight more collaborators in the Luhansk region. They help the enemy to carry out repression against the local pro-Ukrainian population.