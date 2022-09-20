ENG
News WorldWar in Ukraine
NATO also does not recognize pseudo-referendums on territories of Ukraine seized by Russia

The pseudo-referendums of the occupiers in Ukraine have no legitimacy whatsoever.

As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

"Pseudo-referendums have no legitimacy and do not change the nature of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This is a further escalation in Putin's war. The international community must condemn such a flagrant violation of international law and strengthen support for Ukraine," the Secretary General said.

