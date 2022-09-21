Because of an urgent "referendum" in Donetsk and Luhansk, occupants announced additional weekends

In the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Tuesday, September 27, was made a day off for a pseudo-referendum on "joining" Russia.

The leaders of the so-called "DPR" declared September 26 and 27 as days off for the pseudo-referendum, and September 27 in the so-called "LPR".

In addition, schools in the occupied part of the Luhansk region made a break from September 22 to 28 due to this illegal voting.

The so-called DNR CEC stated that voting would be held for 5 days: 4 of them outside the precinct commissions, and one day inside the commissions.

As previously reported, during the so-called "referendum," "brigades" of CEC members and police officers will go to the homes of residents in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Region.

It should be recalled that the "LPR" and "DPR" have decided on the dates of pseudo-referendums on joining Russia. They will be held on September 23-27.