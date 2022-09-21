Next year, military aid to Ukraine from UK will exceed that provided in 2022, - Trass

British Prime Minister Liz Trass has announced that in 2023 her country will reach or exceed military aid provided to Ukraine in 2022.

This is reported on the official website of Great Britain's government, informs Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that the specific nature of British military support in 2023 will be determined based on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is expected that it will include such equipment as multiple rocket launchers.

