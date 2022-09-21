In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 150 Russians and more than 40 units of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

In the defense of the southern borders, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 150 invaders and more than 40 units of Russian military equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"The enemy intensified the use of kamikaze drones to damage civilian infrastructure objects, including in rear areas, significantly distant from the front line.

During the day, he directed two strike drones along the coastal zone of Ochakov. One drone was shot down, the other made a suicide attack on the coast. People were not injured.

The parts of the downed drone were identified as an Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone, which the Russian occupation forces label as "Geran-2". This is a barrage munition weighing 200 kg and with a wingspan of 2.5 meters.

In the evening, the enemy hit the Bashtan district with two rockets from the "Smerch" salvo fire system. Electricity supply has been interrupted in several settlements. Without human losses," the message reads.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian aviators carried out 7 strikes against the enemy.

An enemy Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed in the sky above Charivne in the Kherson region, and in the Murakhivka area, in the Mykolaiv region, an aerial reconnaissance attempt by the occupiers was stopped - 2 Orlan-10s were shot down.

Missile and artillery units fired more than 210 fire missions at the command post of enemy troops in the Berislav district, centers of forces and equipment in the Havrylivka and Chornobaiivka areas, along the Dariivka bridge and the pontoon crossing near Nova Kakhovka.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 151 invaders and more than 40 pieces of military equipment. Among them: 7 tanks and 19 units of armored vehicles, 4 howitzers, including self-propelled "Msta-S" and ordinary "Msta-B", 2 more self-propelled howitzers "Akatsia", 4 self-propelled artillery installations.

Pre-reconnaissance data of previous defeats indicate that another 62 invaders, 5 armored vehicles were destroyed, and a warehouse with ammunition in Blahodatne, the command post of the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Chornobaiivka was confirmed to have been damaged.

In the Black Sea, a ship group of the enemy fleet of 12 boats/ships is maneuvering, including 3 surface-to-surface missile carriers, which means 24 Kalibr missiles, and 2 large amphibious ships along with a landing craft.