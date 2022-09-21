Scholz at UN General Assembly: We will not accept peace dictated by Russia

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, emphasized that if you want a real end to the war, you cannot accept peace on the Kremlin’s terms.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Spiegel.

Scholz began the speech by stressing the importance of maintaining a world order based on rules, not the "right of the stronger," and stressed that to do this, countries cannot stand by when those principles are violated.

Approaching the topic of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, he called Putin's actions "flagrant imperialism", actually repeating the words of French President Macron.

He called the announced pseudo-referendums of the Russian Federation a new round of escalation of Russian aggression since Russia can then call the Ukrainian counteroffensive "an attack on itself."

"If we want Putin's war to end, we cannot be indifferent to exactly how it ends. And that is why we will not accept the peace dictated by Russia, and we will not recognize any pseudo-referendums. Therefore, Ukraine must be able to defend itself against Russian invasion," Sholtz emphasized.

The chancellor did not say what reaction he proposed in response to Russia's holding of fake referendums.

He also emphasized that the rules of the international order must be constantly adapted to reality, and called for the reform of UN institutions.

Read more: Scholz condemned intentions of Russian Federation to hold pseudo-referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine