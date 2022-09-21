ENG
Russian Army (6191) war (20280) Armed Forces HQ (2572) losses (1762)

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 55,110 people, 252 aircraft, 2,227 tanks, 1,340 artillery systems, and 4,748 armored vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 21, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 55,110.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/09 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 55,110 (+300) persons were liquidated
  • tanks ‒ 2227 (+11) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 4748 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems – 1340 (+17) units,
  • MLRS – 318 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 168 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 253 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 217 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 932 (+7),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 239 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3610 (+23) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 125 (+0).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 150 Russians and more than 40 units of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the message says.

