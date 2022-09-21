Putin promised "referendums" in "historic lands of Novorossia": Donetsk, Luhansk , Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia regions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation would allegedly "ensure safe conditions for holding referendums" on the "historic lands of Novorossia".

He said this in an address to the Russians, in which he announced a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"We know that the majority of people living in the territories liberated from neo-Nazis - and these are primarily the historical lands of Novorossiya - do not want to be under the yoke of the neo-Nazi regime," Putin said.

The Russian dictator insists that people are forced to flee from the regions where hostilities are taking place, allegedly because of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, not the army of his country.

"We cannot, we do not have any moral right to hand over people close to us to be torn apart by the executioner. We cannot but respond to their sincere desire to determine their own fate," Putin said.

"The parliaments of the people's republics of Donbas, as well as the military-civilian administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, have decided to hold referendums on the future of these territories. And they turned to us, to Russia, with a request to support such a step," he added.

Putin promised that his country would do everything to "ensure safe conditions for holding referendums."

