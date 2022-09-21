Russian Federation chose International Day of Peace to escalate its unjustified war, - EU Ambassador Maasikas

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, noted that the decision of the President of the Russian Federation on partial mobilization was announced on the International Day of Peace, and noted that the EU will continue to support Ukraine even after that.

"It is not surprising that the Russian Federation chose the International Day of Peace to escalate its unjustified war. Ukraine needs peace on its own terms - with respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU will continue to support Ukraine to win the war, as it is also fighting for peace for us," Maasikas wrote.

