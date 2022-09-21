On September 31, 8 vessels passed through "Grain" corridor

4.27 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported to countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On September 21, as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 8 vessels with 170.3 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenniy" in the direction of Asian and European countries. Bulk carriers DS MANATEE departed from the quays of the port of Odesa. SEA INSPIRATION, NIZAR, SWIMMER, CENK M from the port of Chornomorsk, and MED ISLAND, BRIGHT STAR, LEONORA VICTORY from the port of "Southern"," the message reads.

Since the departure of the first vessel with Ukrainian food, 4.27 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. A total of 185 ships with food left Ukrainian ports for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Read more: Ukraine will provide free grain to African countries suffering from hunger