Mobilization in Russian Federation is sign of Kremlin’s panic, - Prime Minister of Netherlands Rutte

The order for partial mobilization in Russia is a sign of panic in the Kremlin, which should not be taken as a direct threat of full-scale war with the West.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

"Mobilization calls for referendums in Donbas are all signs of panic. We've heard his (Putin's) rhetoric about nuclear weapons many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte said.

Also remind, that today, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization.