In Russia, security of military commissariats and assembly points is being strengthened

Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu emphasized that among the priority tasks of the "partial mobilization" is the strengthening of the security of military commissariats and "citizen assembly points".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

In his introductory speech at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Shoigu said (literally) that it is necessary to "strengthen measures against provocations and illegal actions, as well as the protection of precincts, notification of points of reception and assembly of citizens."

