Request for "mobilization" in Russia exceeded request for "porn". INFOGRAPHICS

Russian men are massively searching the Internet for ways to avoid mobilization.

Vasyl Ivanov, the CEO of the Odesa IT company, writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Russians are now actively Googling the word "mobilization", but the word "porn" - less than usual.

Trends differ only in the Caucasus and the Republic of Tuva - there they are interested in money.

"At the same time, the demand for Lada does not rise in any region, strangely enough," Ivanov added.

