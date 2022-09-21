More than 7,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia since beginning of war. INFOGRAPHICS

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of injured children due to active hostilities and the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this from the Facebook link of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

"Information according to the state child search portal "Children of War" as of September 21, 2022: 233 children - missing, 7,754 - deported, 5,874 - found," the message reads.

