Butusov on mobilization in Russian Federation: "Russia recognizes its inability to defeat Ukraine with available forces". VIDEO

The announcement of mobilization in Russia is a recognition that the Russian army is not capable of defeating Ukraine with its available forces.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, told about this on his YouTube channel. According to him, mobilization is only prolonging the war, because in modern war the number of people with machine guns is of no importance. The war of the 21st century is, first of all, a war of high-precision weapons, and the Russian army is no longer able to restore the lost resource and begins to fight with machine guns of the 40s and 50s and tanks of the early 60s.

"It is now clear that Putin needs to invent a new stage, because for Russia this defeat in the Kharkiv region is like Stalingrad for Nazi Germany and Hitler. The mobilization in Russia reminded me of the speech of Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels on February 18, 1943, after the defeat of the German troops at Stalingrad, after the defeat in Africa. Goebbels gave a speech in which he declared: "That's it. We will tell the truth to the people. A fierce struggle awaits us and we must declare a total war."

They tried to cover up their inability to win with words about total mobilization. As Hitler and the German Nazis then, so now Putin and the Russian Nazis have the same problem - all democratic countries and Lend-Lease oppose tyranny. Lend-Lease played on the side of the Soviet Army in 1943, and now - on the side of Ukraine. The Russian Fuhrer knows what Lend-Lease is - the industrial power, power and technology of the Western world. Today, Putin's speech is not some kind of threat, but new trump cards presented by Russia. In fact, this is a new propaganda campaign to prolong the war, so that many more people will die and, in these rivers of blood, Russians will ask as little as possible why all of Putin's promises turned out to be lies; why Russia with the "second army of the world" is not able to fulfill all the goals of "special operations"; near Haimarsy, rockets must be driven in, even more Russians must be mobilized.

For us, today's speech means that Russia recognizes its inability to defeat Ukraine with its available forces. This requires more resources - material and human. This will lead to the deterioration of the Russian economy, the outflow of the population. Strategically, it all plays for our victory. Russian propaganda is pleased with the fact that mobilization will give a high density of troops at the front and so on... Of course, this will prolong the war, but what is Russia going to arm the mobilized? The personnel army of the Russian Federation is armed and equipped quite primitively. Currently, the Russian army lacks protective helmets.

Even steel ones. There are not enough bulletproof vests. The entire Russian army uses medical kits with Esmarch harnesses, as during the Second World War. The Russian army does not have weapons even to restore losses in the war - whole tank battalions have been thrown into panic. Now they have to send hundreds of thousands of Russians to the front, who are forcibly mobilized. They will be given Kalashnikov assault rifles from the 1940s and 1950s and T-62 tanks from the early 1960s. What will this lead to? We understand that in modern warfare, the number of people with machine guns does not matter. Modern warfare is a war of high-precision weapons, where the winner is the one who solves the issue of fire damage cycle faster... Quality infantry is necessary, but what is quality infantry? These are motivated people... Russia has enough money to hire people capable of killing and capturing with little resistance. You can find mercenaries for money, but it is impossible to find people who are ready to die for their country and their people. We are not afraid of Russian mobilization. Russian mobilization is a prolongation of the war and a trap for the Russian Federation itself. For Ukraine and the countries of the West, it is a reason to organize combat operations even more effectively, implement reforms of our army and create a qualitative, not a quantitative, advantage at the front," Butusov said.

