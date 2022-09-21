In Russia, it is proposed to mobilize men who came to Russia from DPR after 2014

They need to be mobilized first.

This was stated by Russian State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Telegram channel of journalist Denys Kazansky.

"I believe that their sacred duty now is to go and fight for their homeland. All men who came to Russia from Ukraine after 2014 should definitely be drafted," the State Duma deputy emphasized.

