Putin’s speech shows that war against Ukraine is not going according to plan - Stoltenberg

The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the partial mobilization in Russia demonstrate that his war against Ukraine is not going according to plan.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth".

Stoltenberg noted that Putin's speech about partial mobilization is "an escalation, but not a surprise."

"We will remain calm and continue to support Ukraine. President Putin's speech shows that the war is not going according to President Putin's plans. He miscalculated badly," Stoltenberg said.

Read more: I do not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons. But there are risks, - Zelensky

According to him, Putin thought that he would be able to establish control over Ukraine within a few days.

"He was forced to withdraw from the north of Ukraine. Then he launched a major offensive in Donbas, this offensive was stopped by Ukrainian forces and now the Ukrainians were able to liberate the territory. The speech and partial mobilization in Russia simply demonstrate that he miscalculated and made major strategic mistakes," - believes NATO Secretary General.