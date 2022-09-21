During September 21, defense forces repelled enemy assaults near 5 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 21.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message will state: "The two hundred and tenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk region, organize defense and maintain the captured territories, and also tries to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. He fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, regroups his troops, and constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance.

See more: Another torture chamber of rashists was discovered in Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Over the course of a day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 11 air strikes, carried out 17 shellings from MLRS on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

As a result of the attacks of the Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged. Among them are Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Pechenihy, Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Bilohorivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Myroliubivka and Vysokopillia.

There is still a threat of enemy air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery:

in the Siversky direction - in the areas of Zalizny Mist and Huta-Studenetska settlements of Chernihiv region and Manukhivka, Bachivsk, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Holyshivske and Turia of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Hrushivka, Kupiansk, Veterynarne, Hoptivka and Hlyboke settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yarova, Studenok, Tetianivka, Bohorodychne, Raihorodok, Zakitne and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction – Soledar, Bakhmutske, Rozdolivka, Klishchivka, Krasnopolivka, Zvanivka, Yuryivka and New York;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Mariinka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia areas, about 25 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery. In particular, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Huliaipole, Rivnopillia and Zelene Pole;

More than 35 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Bug direction. In order to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire, the enemy made more than 60 UAV sorties. At least six unmanned aerial vehicles were used to strike civilian infrastructure.

Read more: Putin has been mobilizing for last month, but units are fleeing, - Zelensky

The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation announced a partial mobilization to replenish the personnel losses of units of the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. At the same time, the activities of the so-called "internal self-mobilization" continue. The selection of candidates for service in the Russian Guard is carried out in the troops of the Cossack society "all-round army of the Don". The Kuban Cossack army is obliged to form additional units of volunteers and conduct their training on the basis of district Cossack societies of the Krasnodar region. In the city of Chita and the region, recruitment of candidates is carried out under the guise of sending them to construction work in Ukraine.

During the day, units of our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kupiansk, Vesele, Zaitseve, Kurdiumivka and Bakhmutske settlements.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 32 strikes against enemy positions. It was confirmed that 17 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, 4 strongholds, 10 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and one warehouse with ammunition were damaged. In addition, air defense units destroyed one cruise missile and 3 enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on 22 enemy objects - in particular, on 7 control points of various levels and 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ammunition warehouses, air defense facilities and pontoon crossings of the occupiers fell into the affected zone.