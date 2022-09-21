Russian Federation’s war is aimed at destroying Ukraine’s right to exist, - Biden at UN

Russia’s war is aimed at destroying Ukraine’s right to exist.

US President Joe Biden said this while speaking at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This war is aimed at destroying Ukraine's right to exist - plain and simple - and Ukraine's right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe in, this should make your blood run cold," he said. Biden.

He noted that the mass burials in Izium, where bodies with signs of torture were found, are even more terrible evidence of Russia's atrocities and war crimes.

The US president emphasized that no one, except Russia, was looking for a conflict.

Read more: Russia violated UN charter - Biden at organization’s General Assembly

"Putin says he has to act because Russia is being threatened. But no one is threatening Russia, and no one, except Russia, was looking for a conflict. In fact, we warned that it would happen and tried to prevent it," Biden said.

"The US wants to end this war on fair terms, on the terms that everyone signed up for. But you can't seize the territory of another country by force. The only country that stands in this way is Russia," the US president added.

"Each of us in this body, who have decided to defend the principles and beliefs that we have pledged to defend as members of the UN, must be firm and unwavering in our determination. Ukraine has the same rights as any sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine, we will stand in solidarity against Russian aggression. Period," Biden said.