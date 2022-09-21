ENG
There has been coordinated activity of authorities in case of energy emergencies, - OP

President’s Office held a meeting to coordinate activities of authorities on emergency events at energy infrastructure.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to InterfaxUkraine, this was announced at a briefing in Kiev on Wednesday by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He noted that work is underway to restore the destroyed infrastructure.

So, as of today 4 457 private houses and 880 multi-storey buildings in Mykolaiv region; 4890 private houses and 2959 multi-storey buildings in Kharkiv region have been destroyed.

In Zhytomyr region 787 private houses, 52 apartment buildings, 30 schools, 22 housing and utilities facilities, 15 health care facilities, 14 administrative buildings, 13 kindergartens, 11 cultural facilities were restored.

In Kyiv region, a bridge destroyed by the occupants has been rebuilt.

Watch more: Enemy strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - reaction to defeat of Russian forces in Kharkiv region - Zelensky. VIDEO

