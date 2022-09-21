Goals of "SMO" in Ukraine will be fulfilled, no matter how long it takes, - Lavrov

Goals of "SMO " in Ukraine will be fulfilled, no matter how much time it takes

It was stated by Russian Minister of International Affairs Serhiy Lavrov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax.

"Its goals are known: protection of the Donbas population, elimination of threats to Russian security, demilitarization and denationalization of Ukraine. All of them remain relevant and will be fulfilled, no matter how long it takes," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, "Washington is not interested in establishing peace and tranquility in Ukraine."

"This became clear already in March, when Moscow and Kiev came close to reaching agreements between themselves. Such a development clearly frightened the Americans and the British, and they actually forbade Ukraine to have any further dialogue with Russia. Since then, the Ukrainian authorities have been avoiding the negotiation process," Lavrov explained.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also said that NATO weapons are allegedly used to kill civilians on Russian territory.

"NATO and U.S. weapons are being used to shell Russian territory adjacent to Ukraine and kill civilians there. The Pentagon is not hiding the fact that they are giving Kiev intelligence, targeting instructions for strikes," Lavrov said.

He also noted that Moscow records the presence of American mercenaries and advisers "on the battlefield." "In fact, the U.S. is balloting on the verge of becoming a party to the conflict," Lavrov added.

