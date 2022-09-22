In Izyum, bodies of 320 civilians and 18 military have been exhumed - Prosecutor’s Office

As of evening September 21, bodies of 320 civilians and 18 servicemen of AFU had already been exhumed in Izyum cemetery, which was formed during Russian army occupation of the city.

It was reported by Prosecutor of Kharkiv Oblast Oleksander Filchakov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne.

According to the Prosecutor, 445 graves were found in the cemetery, some of them buried from 2 to 4 people at a time. "A very large number of exhumed - with mine and blast injuries, also very many - with numerous broken bones, there are also signs of torture," Filchakov said.

The exhumation of the dead in the cemetery in Izyum is planned to be completed by the end of September 23, said the prosecutor. Next, teams will work on other sites.

"There are the following places that we have already established, and these general groups will already exhume the bodies in other areas. We already know about 3-5 of these burials," the Prosecutor said.

There could be thousands of people killed during the occupation in the Izyum district, said the head of the District Administration Stepan Maselsky.

"We would be very happy if this was the only burial in our district. Because every day we find people buried near the entrances, we find people in plantations, very many people were burying by themselves, in their homes. Especially at first as a result of air raids, from artillery strikes," said Maselski.