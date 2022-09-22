Kherson OVA calls on men to leave occupied territories: there is a great risk of falling under the Russian partial "mobilization".

Given the "partial mobilization" announced in Russia, the Kherson OVA urges men to leave the settlements occupied by the Russians and promises to help with evacuation.

This was stated by the Head of the regional administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"In connection with the latest events and statements of the Russian leadership regarding a pseudo-referendum and announcement of "partial mobilization", I would like to once again appeal to Kherson residents remaining in the occupation - evacuate. There is a great risk that the so-called "partial mobilization" will also take place in the occupied territories," the Head of the OVA noted.

Read more: Invaders in occupied Kherson region decided to hold "referendum"

He stressed that men who, for various reasons, were forced to take Russian passports or provide their personal data to the occupant are in a special risk group.

Yanushevich informed that those who are unable to evacuate on their own can call 0800330951 or write to a chat-bot. Those in need will be provided with an evacuation algorithm, help and support after leaving the occupation.