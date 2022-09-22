In southern direction, AFU destroyed 41 Russians, 4 tanks and Mi-24 helicopter, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter from the ground in the Kostromka area (Kherson region).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"Our aircraft made 21 strikes against the enemy from the sky, and the marines destroyed an enemy Mi-24 helicopter from the ground in the Kostroma region. During the enemy's attempt to carry out aerial reconnaissance, our alert units detected and destroyed 2 "Orlan-10" type spies, the report says.

Confirmed enemy losses:

41 Russians;

4 tanks;

12 units of other armored vehicles;

"Buk-M2/3" anti-aircraft missile complex.

The fire control of the Armed Forces stopped the attempts of the Russians to cross the Kakhovka dam and sail away from Kherson by barge.

The enemy deployed air defense units in the Beryslav district to protect their units from air and missile attacks. It tries to carry out maneuvers with forces and means, strengthening the defense, and strengthening the artillery cover.

Our units completed almost 280 fire missions. Two command posts directly in Kherson, two control posts in Novovoskresensky and Dudchany, ammunition depots in Piatykhatky and Kherson, three areas of accumulation of weapons, equipment, and manpower in Dudchany and Nova Kakhovka, as well as the "Zoopark" radar station in Krutoy Yar, were hit.